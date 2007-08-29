Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Bug Labs Website BUGbase and Module Hardware Details

1121904086_76d9d062f2.jpgDetails of Bug Labs and their open source gadget hardware just hit their public website. The BUGbase is the foundation of every project you'd piece together, includes an ARM1136JF-S-based processor running Linux, 128MB of RAM, Wi-Fi, USB Ethernet and a small LCD with buttons.(And, thoughtfully, a tripod mount which I'm sure can be used to give your creation working tank treads.) Specs are here, but first, the official list of the all-important bug modules, which latch onto the base with steel tentacles to create your pocketable open-source gadget Voltron: •GPS, Digital/Videocamera, Touchscreen LCD, Accelerometer are officially coming. •The list of things slated afterwards along a more vague timeframe include a "2x" touch sensitive LCD, QWERTY, speaker with mini jacks in and out and a teleporter.

BUGbase Technical Specifications

* ARM1136JF-S-based microprocessor * 1 USB 2.0 HS host interface/4 hub port connections * 1 USB OTG HS interface * 4 UART serial links * 4 channel SPI interface * I2C (400 kbits) interface/4 channels * I2S interface/2 channels * Smart LCD interface * Camera sensor interface * Micro memory card interface * MPEG4 hardware encoding/decoding * Hardware graphic acceleration * 10/100 Ethernet MAC * 802.11b/g

* Base unit LCD module interface * Base unit onboard memory (FLASH/DDR SDRAM) * JTAG/ICE support * Serial debug port * Power system * AC operation * Battery operation/up to 4 external batteries * Fast battery charging/simultaneous of internal and external batteries * Smart power management support * Battery-backed real-time clock * Audio out via onboard piezo speaker

