Bug Labs Website BUGbase and Module Hardware Details

Details of Bug Labs and their open source gadget hardware just hit their public website. The BUGbase is the foundation of every project you'd piece together, includes an ARM1136JF-S-based processor running Linux, 128MB of RAM, Wi-Fi, USB Ethernet and a small LCD with buttons.(And, thoughtfully, a tripod mount which I'm sure can be used to give your creation working tank treads.) Specs are here, but first, the official list of the all-important bug modules, which latch onto the base with steel tentacles to create your pocketable open-source gadget Voltron: •GPS, Digital/Videocamera, Touchscreen LCD, Accelerometer are officially coming. •The list of things slated afterwards along a more vague timeframe include a "2x" touch sensitive LCD, QWERTY, speaker with mini jacks in and out and a teleporter.

BUGbase Technical Specifications * ARM1136JF-S-based microprocessor * 1 USB 2.0 HS host interface/4 hub port connections * 1 USB OTG HS interface * 4 UART serial links * 4 channel SPI interface * I2C (400 kbits) interface/4 channels * I2S interface/2 channels * Smart LCD interface * Camera sensor interface * Micro memory card interface * MPEG4 hardware encoding/decoding * Hardware graphic acceleration * 10/100 Ethernet MAC * 802.11b/g * Base unit LCD module interface * Base unit onboard memory (FLASH/DDR SDRAM) * JTAG/ICE support * Serial debug port * Power system * AC operation * Battery operation/up to 4 external batteries * Fast battery charging/simultaneous of internal and external batteries * Smart power management support * Battery-backed real-time clock * Audio out via onboard piezo speaker

