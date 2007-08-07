Brush & Rinse Toothbrush Creates Mini Water Fountain

The Brush & Rinse toothbrush from Amron Experimental creates a little water fountain for you to sip from when it's time to rinse. Hey, this is a solution to a problem that's long overdue.

More pics and pricing on the next page. An odd twist on the Amron Experimental website is the sale of 27 working prototypes, each for $1750 plus $30 shipping. Huh? Don't let that scare you away, though—once the toothbrushes are in widespread production, the company plans to price them at $3 apiece.

Excellent idea. Sign us up. [Amron Experimental]