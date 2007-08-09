Broken iPod 5G Replaces Hard Drive for Compact Flash

Tarkan Akdam hated the iPod until his wife demanded one. However, instead of getting a new one he went the cheap way: got a broken one on eBay, a couple of small parts, a 4GB Compact Flash card and ended up with a custom 5.6mm x 51mm x 61mm module to replace its broken hard drive. The result: iPod as new, with less space but more battery life.

[Tarkan Akdam's Bored]