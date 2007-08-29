Brix Modular Mobile Concept Can Expand to Big-Screen Proportions

Watching TV on a cell phone is about as fun as taking a drill to your eye — and that's something concept designer Seokwon Hong hopes to alleviate with the Brix. The Brix is a modular concept for a cell phone that would allow you to create a bigger and bigger screen depending on how many Brix bezel-less modules you may have.

We're not quite sure how feasible this concept is just yet. If every Brix model would cost as much as they look like they would cost, you'd be spending a fortune getting a lot of these, unless one acts as a hub and the others are cheap screen modules and even that would probably cost you at least a lung or two. [YankoDesign via SciFi]