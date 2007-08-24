Consisting of two satellite towers and a downward-firing amplified subwoofer, these red LED-illuminated Rosetta speakers from Britz have been designed with computer or gaming set-ups in mind. Featuring IHSS (Indeptendent Harmonic Surround Sound), they are probably a bit too weedy for hardcore gamers. If you ask me, both towers and sub look like the kind of vase you'd find in a funeral home.The 11-inch high speakers have 9 watts per channel amplification, while the subwoofer has 32 watts. Available in Korea, they cost around $90. [Technabob via New Launches]
Britz's Rosetta Speakers Perfect for Weird-Shaped Gamers
