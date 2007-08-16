The USB-powered Bright Idea Light designed by Graham Alexander Bayne will provide just enough light when needed most. Although the soft silicon and plastic light bulb doesn't get any brighter when you actually have an idea, it still looks cool...and it's USB.[Gramatron via Yanko Design]
Bright Idea Light Inspires Via USB
