Breaking Un-News: Fox to Not Ditch Blu-ray [UPDATED: Fox MGM Announce 29 New Titles]

Perhaps in spin-response to the Paramount news from this AM, a Blu ray Consortium rep just called me to tell me Fox is supporting Blu-ray. What's weird is that they're already supposed to be supporting Blu-ray. I guess the "news" is that Fox isn't ditching Blu-ray, as it seemed they were going to since they haven't released a disc on that format since April, according to Wikipedia. UPDATE: Fox and MGM just announced 29 titles, including 3 Die Hard movies. Were they just waiting for the HD DVD guys to move before telling us all this?That lapse was weird because Fox helped create Blu. They were the ones gunning for all that deep DRM. We'll update you when the release comes out, because we're hoping that they at least mention some movie titles.

But as you can see in our chart from this morning, there has been no real change, Except for Paramount going to HD DVD exclusively.

FOX AND MGM UNVEIL BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE RELEASES FOR 2007

29 Titles To Debut Packed With Soon-to-Be-Announced BD Industry 'Firsts' - PLUS - Fox's First TV Title 'PRISON BREAK'

FANTASTIC FOUR: RISE OF THE SILVER SURFER And LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD and Other Titles To Debut Day-and-Date on BD/DVD

— Blu-ray Out-Performing HD DVD 2-to-1 At Retail in 2007 —

LOS ANGELES - August 20, 2007 — Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment (TCFHE) today unveiled an aggressive global Blu-ray Disc release strategy including 29 new release and "must-have" catalog titles that runs through the end of the 2007 calendar year. Among the many highlights of the impressive worldwide slate are six day & date BD/DVD new theatrical releases from Fox including the $241 million box-office family favorite FANTASTIC FOUR: RISE OF THE SILVER SURFER and the $335 million box-office action powerhouse LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD, four day & date BD/DVD (U.S. only) new theatrical releases from MGM, 19 'must-have on BD' films from the two studios' libraries, Fox's first-ever TV release on BD - PRISON BREAK — and Fox's intention to release at least one state-of-the-art title per month featuring numerous BD 'firsts.'

The only high-definition packaged media universally supported by the film, music, gaming and computer industries, BD is the #1 selling high-definition packaged media. In fact, on a worldwide basis, BD is averaging nearly 70% market-share per week of all high definition titles sold this year and, in the U.S., it is out-performing HD DVD by a margin of 115%.

"Given that Blu-ray has consistently outsold HD DVD all year, and this is the case for any titles released by any studio in both formats, we believe that the time is right for us to accelerate our activities and help convert the nearly 60 million high definition households worldwide into Blu-ray households," noted Mike Dunn, President Worldwide, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment. "By the end of this calendar year there will be expansive availability of technically vibrant releases featuring never-before-seen, advanced BD-J interactivity as well as a broad offering of playback devices at attractive prices that will prove to any doubting consumers once and for all that Blu-ray is the only way."

"And as Blu-ray continues to grows stronger, it has become survival of the fittest which is most apparent in the retail landscape where our eager and growing global Blu-ray consumer base has caused a shift that is forcing the allocation of more space to the format that is selling the best. And, in many recent instances of note, top retailers in North America are choosing to promote the Blu-ray format exclusively in their stores," continued Dunn.

Among the BD industry 'firsts' from the Studios' upcoming global release slate are picture in picture capability, enhanced viewing and surround sound modes with the ability to mix and match picture and sound, direct access to in-movie features through one of the four colored buttons on the BD remote and the most technically vibrant BD-Java interactive multi-player challenge and trivia games to date. The Studios' slate also takes full advantage of BD-Live functionality this fourth quarter. Internet-connected consumers will enjoy unique, title specific "web-enabled" interactive features and games and "web-exclusive" downloadable content with the ability to connect and interact with other broadband BD users worldwide.

Cementing its leadership position within the industry - previous BD releases NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM and X-MEN THE LAST STAND rank in the Top 20 best-sellers - the vast majority of the Studios' upcoming global slate will be presented on 50 GB dual-layer discs with advanced BD-J interactivity and feature numerous Blu-ray exclusive high-definition bonus materials that further realizes BD's incredible potential. Consumers will enjoy the superior video and audio elements of AVC encoding and Lossless HD audio on many of the coming titles as well as enhanced and integrated menus, personal scene selections, search indexing, trivia and other title specific games and high-definition bonus materials.

Upcoming BD-J features exclusive to priority catalogue titles from Fox and MGM include an "Alien Scavenger Hunt" (INDEPENDENCE DAY) that challenges players to earn points by identifying the correct number of aliens in select scenes to unlock additional bonus features; a "Global Warming Trivia Track" (THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW) where users must correctly answer questions about global warming to keep the Earth's temperature from rising and being destroyed; and a historical and geographical pop-up map (MASTER & COMMANDER) that tracks the location of Captain "Lucky" Jack Aubrey and his enemies.

Listed below are the upcoming Blu-ray Disc releases from Fox and MGM excluding new theatrical day & date BD/DVD releases. EXACT TITLE CONFIGURATIONS TO FOLLOW IN THE COMING WEEKS.

TITLE N.A. RELEASE INTERNATIONAL RELEASE MASTER & COMMANDER OCT. 2 OCT. THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW OCT. 2 NOV. FROM HELL OCT. 9 OCT. THE FLY (1986) OCT. 9 Q1 08 EDWARD SCISSORHANDS `OCT. 9 NOV. 28 DAYS LATER OCT. 9 North America Only ROBOCOP (MGM) OCT. 9 DEC. AMITYVILLE HORROR (1979) (MGM) OCT. 9 North America Only BATTLE OF BRITAIN (MGM) NOV. 6 Q1 08 A BRIDGE TOO FAR (MGM) NOV. 6 Q1 08 I, ROBOT NOV. 13 Q1 08 DIE HARD NOV NOV. DIE HARD 2 DIE HARDER NOV NOV. DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE NOV NOV. RED DAWN (MGM) NOV Q1 08 MR. AND MRS. SMITH DEC. 4 DEC. INDEPENDENCE DAY DEC. 4 DEC. CAST AWAY DEC. 4 North America Only RONIN (MGM) DEC. 4 DEC

