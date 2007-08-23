Breakfast Wrap: Best of Wedneday Night

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sharp unveils 'experimental' LCD TVs just 20mm thin. I'd be worried it's going to fall over, or blow away.

Rowing across Canada in a 'road-boat'. Let's see them take on the Darwin-Adelaide run!

Google conquers the stars after fully invading Earth. New Sky feature in Google Earth SERIOUSLY kicks butt.

Water chopper modded from Yamaha and Nissan parts. Is it still a mod when you've created something genuinely new?

Dell XPS 420 Desktop leaks. The news, that is, not the desktop. It's rad.

Sony Europe releases PlayTV PVR for PS3. Yay! That's a PAL territory! Early '08 launch.

Alleged iPod nano spy shot shows fat, big-screened nano. They've apparently had a take down, but nowadays that would be a good way to improve the standing of your hoax. I hope they're not this ugly... I JUST WANT A PROPER VIDEO IPOD!

Hands on with HP's Windows Home Server. Verdict: Great in unpredicted ways. Personally, I'm not sure if I want to reuse an old machine or get a sexy purpose built little server... though my ReadyNAS might get jealous.

