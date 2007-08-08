Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

The night was dominated by Apple news, of course, but there were still a few other gems in the feedbag.

Wii gets a firmware update. Lots of little tweaky poos, like a clock on the dash.

Lufthansa looking at beds for economy long haul. Triple bunk beds: who gets to be on top?

New AIBO in the works. I always coveted AIBO, but never managed to get one. Please bring it back!!

Fujitsu goes 231-inch mammoth LCD. Never mind the lower-than-VGA resolution!

Plus scroll down for lots of the overnight detailed coverage of the Apple announcements - iMac, iWork 08, iLife 08, Mac mini, and keyboard updates.