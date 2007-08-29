Breakfast Wrap: Best of Tuesday Night

Sorry, quick vitamin brekkie. Out the door to press events shortly!

Planetarium-Tellerium clock tells time and position of solar system. A real stunner.

Wireless HDMI on the way, Amimon ships WHDI chipset to manufacturers. The less cable, the better.

'The Device' - all-in-one beer making machine. Now if they just add a feeder device to have it auto refill a beer sipper hat, we'd be made.

Sony Ericsson gaming chief says Playstation phone coming by 'Christmas'. The 'Christmas' is because he said he didn't necessarily mean THIS Christmas...

Google phone confirmed by HTC Insider. You'd never guess it is going to support Gmail, Google Apps, Google, Google, Google...