Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Was just about to post this an hour and a half ago when the tubes got full. Hurrah for X-Series jumping in now to save the day. Here's what happened while you were sleeping...

Chain mail protects you from office enemies. Thinkgeek, you've outdone yourselves... but please, wear this in private and to SCA only!

Video of PlayTV, PS3 to PSP DVR walkthrough. Sony's really working on the PS3's general entertainment credentials. Now, about some games...

New batteries run on same fuel as geeks - sugar. Would make my office smell like cooked biscuits?

Pice interface merges multitouch with physical world. Yeah, I don't know what that really means either.

World's tallest LEGO tower rises over Toronto. Not half as stylish as the previous record holder.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

