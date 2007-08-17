Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Let me know if you prefer the quick list format, or today's "narrative mode".

Halo 3: First look at 'Narrows' multiplayer map, here in AU. I know it's Kotaku's domain, but I had to share.

Einstein wrong, form a queue for time travel. German physicists claim to have broken the speed of light. See you in medieval England, Iowa.

Rocket Belt Conference in Niagra Falls a soaring success. Rocket Belts. All you need to know.

Man with fake heart claims he can't feel emotions. Isn't his issue supposed to be courage?

Chainsaw wheelbarrow drag runs fast, could kill faster. Yes, I would always think 'chainsaw' when looking to power a wheelbarrow.

First digital camera photo search often features you-know-what.