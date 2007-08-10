Breakfast Wrap: Best of Thursday Night

Batmobile case mod totally badass. If I could only buy one of these units off the shelf, I'd be very, very happy.

Virgin America's virgin flight - awesome gadgety goodness in economy. I want this kind of action in some local airline services!

Next gen Philips Ambilight, the Aurea. Now the glow comes through the screen surround too. I think I prefer the older style.

Butterfly knife-style MP3/CD player concept. One day, one of these awesome concepts will actually come true.

ReacTable Synth makes touchy-feely music. Always like to see a good wacky tactile creative table thingamy.