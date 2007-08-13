Breakfast Wrap: Best of the Weekend

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Kick start to the week with a whacking great bunch of best bits. More gems out there in the general mess too.

DIY telescope made with vinyl pipes and a large pot. Made for easy transport. Clever stuff.

Cheapskate installs home A/C unit on roof of car. I don't think he'll get much trade-in on that now.

1954 RCA TV wins Wired's best gadget of all time poll. Runner up: 1757 navigational system.

Trevor Bayliss' Ecoplayer PMP. He invented wind-up radio, now brings wind-up portable media - even video.

DirectX 10.1 royally screws DirectX 10 owners. I was this close to buying an 8800GTX. Now I wait.

Google screws Google Video owners. Case in point for why even BUYING DRMed videos can bite you in the butt.

Phase change memory: remember that name. Flash memory could be obsolete before the end of the decade?

