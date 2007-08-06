Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Breakfast Wrap: Best of the weekend

breakfast-soup.jpg

Soup weather this morning. Too cold by far (in my parts, anyway). Enjoy the catch up.

Audi Type C Roadster: greatest pedal car of all time. Yeah, costs more than your real car, but just look at the thing! Make mine man-sized!

Check if your 360 will die in one easy step. All it takes is a camera with a flash and you're set.

Battlemodo: The iPod dock FINAL. Griffin Amplifi versus Altec Lansing IMV712!

Optimus Prime case mod stands near seven feet tall. Breaks apart rather than transforms. Still awesome.

Desk made entirely out of LEGO. Complete with seven drawers, and studs up top for more LEGO hijinks.

Gigantic match strikes a gigantic fireball. 15,000 matches died in the making of this one uber match.

NBC DefCon mole outed, chased from building. Because it's always smart to try and deceive a conference of hackers.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles