Sony's Bravia ads are generally pretty entertaining affairs, what with the grand scale they usually inhabit. It looks like they're working on a new one, if the Technicolor Play Doh bunnies that have been invading NYC are any indication. It's not all that clear what exactly these bunnies will be doing in the ad, but I guess we'll see in due time. What do you guys think? Will they be able to top the bouncing balls and exploding paint of ads past? [NotCot]
Bravia Ad Shoot Overwhelms NYC With Play Doh Bunnies
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.