Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Bravia Ad Shoot Overwhelms NYC With Play Doh Bunnies

braviabunnies1.jpgSony's Bravia ads are generally pretty entertaining affairs, what with the grand scale they usually inhabit. It looks like they're working on a new one, if the Technicolor Play Doh bunnies that have been invading NYC are any indication. It's not all that clear what exactly these bunnies will be doing in the ad, but I guess we'll see in due time. What do you guys think? Will they be able to top the bouncing balls and exploding paint of ads past? [NotCot]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles