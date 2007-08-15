Bravia Ad Shoot Overwhelms NYC With Play Doh Bunnies

Sony's Bravia ads are generally pretty entertaining affairs, what with the grand scale they usually inhabit. It looks like they're working on a new one, if the Technicolor Play Doh bunnies that have been invading NYC are any indication. It's not all that clear what exactly these bunnies will be doing in the ad, but I guess we'll see in due time. What do you guys think? Will they be able to top the bouncing balls and exploding paint of ads past? [NotCot]