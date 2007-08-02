Brando Ships Yet Another USB to SATA/IDE Combo Kit

Brando's making a cottage industry out of USB 2.0 to SATA/IDE adapters, with the company offering yet another one that costs $29 and appears to do just about the same thing.

This one also lets you plug in two drives at the same time, just like the others, but doesn't include that one-touch backup software. It supports 1.8", 2.5", 3.5" and 5.5" IDE hard disks, and any 2.5" or 3.5" SATA or SATAII drive up to 750GB. Might be a great way to save a bit of money, getting low-cost bare SATA or IDE drives and plugging them in via USB, no enclosures required. Neat. [Brando]