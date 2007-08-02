Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Brando Ships Yet Another USB to SATA/IDE Combo Kit

brando_sataide_front.jpgBrando's making a cottage industry out of USB 2.0 to SATA/IDE adapters, with the company offering yet another one that costs $29 and appears to do just about the same thing.

This one also lets you plug in two drives at the same time, just like the others, but doesn't include that one-touch backup software. It supports 1.8", 2.5", 3.5" and 5.5" IDE hard disks, and any 2.5" or 3.5" SATA or SATAII drive up to 750GB. Might be a great way to save a bit of money, getting low-cost bare SATA or IDE drives and plugging them in via USB, no enclosures required. Neat. [Brando]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles