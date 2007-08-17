Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Brando MP4 Watch II Is Movie Player, Voice Recorder, Personal Defensive Shield

brandowatchmp4.jpgHold the new Brando MP4 Watch II like Dick Tracy and watch movies, record conversations, listen to music and even read e-books until you go blind. Hold its new 1.8-inch screen like Conan the Barbarian holds his shield and you will be able to defend yourself against all kinds of attacks. Jump for full specs on this do-it-all watch.

Technical Specifications • 2GB or 4GB flash memory • MP4 Player + Music Player + FM Radio + Digital Watch + Voice Recorder + Photo Album + E-book reader, all in one featured product • MP4 watch, support MP4(AVI) video • High in focus 1.8" TFT screen, 160*128 pixel image • Shows time and date and watch design is outstanding • Supports MP3, WMA and MP4(AVI) format, up to 8 hours of music playback • Supports JPEG format, also displays lyrics and picture • High-quality digital record, song circulation function and support several languages • 5-equalizer modes, super bass 3-D sound effect playback modes • E-book browse function • Supports FM radio • Build in speaker • USB 2.0 High Speed transfer

Screen: 1.8 inches 65K Colour, High resolution 160*128 pixel USB plunger: USB 2.0 High Speed Capacity: 2GB / 4GB Sound recorder : - Record rate: 8KHz-128KHz - Record format: MP3 (32/64/128kbps) - Record time: 8hours Radio: FM88MHz - 108MHz Radio time: 6hours - Earphone output: 40mw*2/16R/-75db MP3, WMA: - MP3: 32k~320k - WMA: 32kbps-380kbps - Audio frequency: 20Hz~20KHz - SNR: 88db Music format: MP1, MP2, MP3, WMA, WAV Time showing: picture + number Language selection: English, Korean, Tranditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, etc. Support Windows 98/98SE/ME/XP, Mac OS9.x, Mac OS X, Linux 2.4 upwards Weight: 57 grams

[Brando]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles