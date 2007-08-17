Boynq Releases a Pair of Unique-ish iPod Docks

A company called Boynq (not to be confused with Benq) is releasing some interesting-looking iPod docks. If unfamiliar, an iPod dock is a stationary speaker that you can place your iPod in to allow it to play music in a room without headphones. Apparently they're all the rage. Anyways, the first, seen above, is the Sabre Pour Homme. It looks like a ladies purse or something, which, while not up my alley, is sure to please some of your little sisters. The next is a bit more masculine: the iCube II, pictured after the jump. The Sabre goes for $100 with the iCube II going for $70. [Gadgetress]