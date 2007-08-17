Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Boynq Releases a Pair of Unique-ish iPod Docks

boynqsabre.jpgA company called Boynq (not to be confused with Benq) is releasing some interesting-looking iPod docks. If unfamiliar, an iPod dock is a stationary speaker that you can place your iPod in to allow it to play music in a room without headphones. Apparently they're all the rage. Anyways, the first, seen above, is the Sabre Pour Homme. It looks like a ladies purse or something, which, while not up my alley, is sure to please some of your little sisters. The next is a bit more masculine: the iCube II, pictured after the jump.boynqicubeii.jpgThe Sabre goes for $100 with the iCube II going for $70. [Gadgetress]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles