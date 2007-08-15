Boy Genius Links T-Mobile and the BlackBerry Curve 8320 on Sept 24th

Boy Genius published this leaked T-Mobile document with details of the Blackberry Curve 8320 launch pegged to September 24th—the Curve with Wi-Fi. That makes sense, given TMO's gung ho attitude toward Wi-Fi, with all those hotspots. And oh yeah—how convenient—that brand new TMO @ home service that swaps handsets between Wi-Fi and cellular calling seamlessly. Until then, the program has only had cheapo phones. This could be the first respectable handset on the service. As always, these documents usually aren't final, so dates will probably change. [BGR]
