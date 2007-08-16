The honkin' GM Sirius box, which replaces the XM box currently found in most XM-enabled GM cars 2003 and newer. This new Sirius box is compatible with about 8 million cars on the road. There are boxes from Directed that do the same for Hondas, Toyotas and Lexus autos, too.
Box Converts XM-Ready Cars to Sirius-Ready Temples of Howard Stern
