Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Bossy Toothbrush Tells You How to Clean

toothbrush.jpgIf an electric toothbrush isn't high-tech enough for you, then you could kick it up a notch with the Triumph with SmartGuide. The brush monitors how you are cleaning your teeth - time, area and pressure, and sends that information back to a base station. This base station, which can be stuck on a bathroom mirror, then tells you where and for how long you should be focusing in order to get a thorough and even brushing.

This gadgetry doesn't come cheap though, costing as much as a trip to the dentist at $280. It will be available in the UK from next month.[Spuch]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles