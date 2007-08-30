Bossy Toothbrush Tells You How to Clean

If an electric toothbrush isn't high-tech enough for you, then you could kick it up a notch with the Triumph with SmartGuide. The brush monitors how you are cleaning your teeth - time, area and pressure, and sends that information back to a base station. This base station, which can be stuck on a bathroom mirror, then tells you where and for how long you should be focusing in order to get a thorough and even brushing.

This gadgetry doesn't come cheap though, costing as much as a trip to the dentist at $280. It will be available in the UK from next month.[Spuch]