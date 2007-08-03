Bosch is offering a special deal on their current (2006) model cordless rotary hammer as part of the 75th anniversary of their first rotary demolition hammer - that's way back in 1932. Buy the GBH2-18RE and you'll get a Bosch T-shirt to feel all rugged out in the shed, along with 2 extra drill bits. Buy the 22RE and you'll get the T-shirt plus 6 extra drill bits. Not the most dazzling deal ever, but it's a good excuse to talk shed tools, right? And father's day is only a few weeks away! Bosch Australia][
Bosch rotary hammer 75th anniversary deal
