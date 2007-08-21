'Borked' our winner in tag quest

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

There was no 'big prize' on the line, but our call for ideas on the best tag for generally messed up stuff was a hotly commented post. Thanks to all who threw their ideas around. After that one we'll be sure and ask y'all for ideas more often.

After thinking it all over, and you may have already noticed, but we've decided to go with 'borked'. It says it all in a nice, general way that rings true to us. Odds are good we'll also be using 'fubar' from time to time, but for that one to come out something really needs to be FUBAR. So 'borked' it is.

Kudos to Nick for being first off the blocks with that one, and the others who chimed in with support.

For those itching for the other comp news, we should have the news on the CBL Data Recovery winner tomorrow morning. -Seamus Byrne

