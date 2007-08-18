Boost Mobile Adds Motorola i425 to Lineup, Hell Freezes Over

If you thought the devil would be wearing a sweater-vest before Boost Mobile added a good looking phone to their lineup, well, check out this Motorola i425. Coming this fall, the phone weighs 3.88 ounches, is not a flip, has IM, web, speakerphone, walkie-talkie and even GPS. What it doesn't have, and what none of the current lineup of Boost phones have, is Bluetooth. [Gadgetress]