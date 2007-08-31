Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Blu-ray Conference = Kicking Ass, Putting People to Sleep

IMG_3887.JPGToday at IFA press day, the BDA gave a presentation running through the status of operations along with studio bigshots from Disney, Warner Bros and Fox. Here's the rundown on what they said:Announcements - Hitachi will be making a major Blu-ray announcement tomorrow - Acer is now a member of BDA - China's HuaLu Group has joined BDA (major disc manufacturer)

Butt Kickings - Blu-ray holds 90% market share in Japan for both movies and hardware - In US Blu-ray has 63% standalone unit market share and over 66% of hi-def disc sales - 70% of hi-def sales in Europe are Blu-ray with 3:1 ratio over HD DVD

Other Notables - Sleeping Beauty will be Disney's first "platinum" (classic) movie on Blu-ray. - Warner Home Entertainment will release as many titles in Q4 of 07 as Q1-Q3 combined. Including Kubrick. - Spiderman 3 will be released on Blu-ray. I know! Also, Vaio owners who register online will get a free copy.

