The Toy is a Bluetooth-enabled vibrator that converts texts from a loved one into a sequence of different vibrations. There's 45 different patterns that correspond to letters and numbers, and each text is converted into a string of these patterns - that gives you 7,200 variations to play with. It only responds to tagged messages, so there's no danger of a text from your mom scarring you for life. It's available in black, blue, purple and orange, which seems pointless considering that you're going to hide it in, well, you know. It's not cheap at Â£140, but could really liven up all sorts of boring social events, like church, job interviews or funerals. [The Toy]
Bluetooth Vibrator Converts SMS to Tingles
