Bluetooth D-Snap Player from Panasonic

The new D-Snap SV-SD950N from Panasonic is Bluetooth-enabled, so can pair with your phone and control some call functions. It has an SD slot, but only comes bundled with a rather stingy 1GB card. Battery life is good, at an estimated 60 hours, but is a drop from the previous D-Snap models without Bluetooth. It can be recharged with either an optional dock or over USB, and will be available in September in either silver or black for somewhere around 25,000 Yen ($219). [AV Watch]