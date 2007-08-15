Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Blaze-Battling Beetlejuice

new-OLE-fire-fighting-beetl.jpgIf giant armoured beetles scuttling around at 20km/hr sounds a bit nightmarish, you'll be glad to know that the above isn't reality - yet. German researchers from the University of Magdeburg-Stendal are developing the OLE, an off-road, fire-fighting robot that will halt blazes before they become infernos.

OLE is supposed to monitor large areas of forest with the help of infrared and biosensors, discover fire sources and immediately report and fight them...Two mechanical feelers help it to move safely across uneven, difficult terrain and reach the danger zone quickly.

The thing's heat-resistant up to 1,300 degrees centigrade and can roll up into a ball and retract its legs when it feels threatened. That's right folks, huge-arse mechanical bugs have feelings too. -Anna King

[Land of Ideas via Street Tech]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles