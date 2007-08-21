The black US version of Nokia's N95 has hit the FCC, featuring 8GB of storage in addition to the new exterior. There's no mention of a 3G HSDPA connection, which it was rumored to have. We think there will in fact be a 3G connection on here, as there are links that point to Nokia.com/music in the filing and downloading music to a phone wirelessly would be pretty painful on a 2G connection. But maybe this is a second handset, for T Mobile's EDGE network, only. Not a lot of new info otherwise; we'll keep you posted as this becomes official. [Wireless Info]
Black 8GB Nokia N95 Hits the FCC
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.