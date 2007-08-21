Black 8GB Nokia N95 Hits the FCC

The black US version of Nokia's N95 has hit the FCC, featuring 8GB of storage in addition to the new exterior. There's no mention of a 3G HSDPA connection, which it was rumored to have. We think there will in fact be a 3G connection on here, as there are links that point to Nokia.com/music in the filing and downloading music to a phone wirelessly would be pretty painful on a 2G connection. But maybe this is a second handset, for T Mobile's EDGE network, only. Not a lot of new info otherwise; we'll keep you posted as this becomes official. [Wireless Info]