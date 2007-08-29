Adam from Lifehacker found these Binocular plushes while he was trying to find a replacement for his normal pair (they got crushed when his wife found him looking at the old lady across the street). Creepy! [Finetoy via Uneasy Silence]
Binoculars in Stuffed Toys Make You Look Like a Fluffy Pink Pig While You Flagellate Yourself Peeping in Your Neighbor's Window
