Springtime's Bike Dispenser allows you to rent a RFID-equipped bike from one vending machine, ride it to your destination, drop it off at another vending machine, and walk away. The Dutch company won an award at the 2007 Spark Design & Architecture Awards for their idea, which is perfectly suited for an urban environment. Unfortunately, the bikes won't do much for your cool factor. [TrendHunter]
Bike Vending Machine Looks Cool, Dispenses Goofy Bikes
