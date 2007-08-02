Best Buy has dropped the Xbox 360 HD DVD price yet again, down from the not-yet-a-week old price of $179 to $150. The five free movie deal is still intact as well, as long as you order before September 30. However, the player looks like it's sold out now with no store pickup available. [Best Buy]
Best Buy Drops Xbox 360 HD DVD Price to $149
