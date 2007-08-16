Liz Claiborne's jumping into bed with Best Buy to design a collection of "electronics accessories for women." Since they're for women, naturally the entire collection is composed of bags and totes for things like laptops, cameras and MP3 players. We're going to go out on a hunch and guess there's going to be a fair amount of pink involved, since the only electronics accessories women need apparently are small, pink bags to carry their small, pink electronics. Progress for women, progress for technology. Thanks, Best Buy. [Yahoo!/Reuters]
Best Buy and Liz Claiborne Hooking Up to Make Electronics Accessories for the Girls
