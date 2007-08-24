Ben Heck, everyone's favorite video-game modder, has gone and done it again. This time, he's gone and stuffed an Atari AND an NES into a handheld portable, and dubbed it the NEStari. As usual, he goes through plenty of detail showing how he did it, and as usual, it's way too complicated for 99% of us to attempt on our own. [Ben Heck]
Ben Heck Stuffs an NES and an Atari Into a Handheld
