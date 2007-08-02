Behind the Wall Couch

Behind the Wall is a two-sided couch with a stretchy membrane dividing those on each side. I'm not sure how practical it is, but it sure looks like fun. People sitting on the opposite side form a bulge in the membrane, meaning that people can interact through the furniture. There's bound to be a lot of fun games you could play with this, like guess the body part.

The couch was designed by industrial designer, Jordi Canudas, who seems to specialize in designing attractive, digg-bait furniture. [Jordi Canudas]