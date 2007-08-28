Beginner's Guide to Soldering or How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Skin Burns

A lot of the DIY projects we feature require soldering, which unlike soldiering, doesn't usually involve loss of life, but is still painful as crap. Instructables has a guide on soldering for beginners, which is totally useful if you didn't spend a semester soldering your fingers together because your female lab partner didn't know what she was doing (but managed to help you through the "math" part of the class). [Instructables via Lifehacker]