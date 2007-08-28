A lot of the DIY projects we feature require soldering, which unlike soldiering, doesn't usually involve loss of life, but is still painful as crap. Instructables has a guide on soldering for beginners, which is totally useful if you didn't spend a semester soldering your fingers together because your female lab partner didn't know what she was doing (but managed to help you through the "math" part of the class). [Instructables via Lifehacker]
Beginner's Guide to Soldering or How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Skin Burns
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.