BD&A's Halo 3 Missile Case Brings out the Military Nerd in You

Ooh, it's a Halo 3-themed box from those nice people at BD&A. All smooth and military-like. Do you want to see what's inside? Oh, I like that. Costing $19.99, there's space for a controller, headset, and you can stow discs in the overhead locker roof space of the box. Something tells me that this is going to be very popular among Halo 3 fans when it's released, on September 18. [IGN]