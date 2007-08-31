Battery-Powered Shower-in-a-Box Keeps You Clean, Anywhere

This shower-in-a-box is designed to go where regular showers aren't: the beach, the mountains or your next LAN party. Requiring only four AA batteries, it'll wash all the sand, dirt or nerdsweat off you with water from its tank, which has a capacity of a bit over five gallons. The water pressure isn't gonna be like your shower at home, but when you've got no other options you'll be happy for the chance to get clean. At least I assume you will. [Product Page via Digital World Tokyo]