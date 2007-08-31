Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Battery-Powered Shower-in-a-Box Keeps You Clean, Anywhere

070830_portable_shower.jpgThis shower-in-a-box is designed to go where regular showers aren't: the beach, the mountains or your next LAN party. Requiring only four AA batteries, it'll wash all the sand, dirt or nerdsweat off you with water from its tank, which has a capacity of a bit over five gallons. The water pressure isn't gonna be like your shower at home, but when you've got no other options you'll be happy for the chance to get clean. At least I assume you will. [Product Page via Digital World Tokyo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles