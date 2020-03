After finding himself bored by his Wal-mart R/C Tumbler, one modder decided to do the only logical thing: make the toy into a badass case mod. While the specs are a bit on the lame—AMD Sempron 2800+, 40 gig HD, 736 MB of DDR 400 ram, and a CD/DVD drive—we're still fairly certain this computer could beat the crap out of a more Vista-capable machine without hesitation. And Christian Bale could use a Bat Computer...

[casemodgod via gearfuse]