Bang and Olufsen Beolab 3 Computer Speakers Cost More Than Your Computer

Bang and Olufsen, that Danish designer that loves to charge way too much for oftentimes oddly-designed electronics, is really living up to their reputation with the new Beolab 3 speakers. These portable computer speakers pump out 250 watts of power in 180 degrees, which is impressive. The look is, well, OK, I guess, depending on your taste for "unique" design. The price, on the other hand, is tough to justify: $3,200. For computer speakers. These guys make Bose look like the cheap option. [New Launches]