Bang & Olufsen's latest sex-tastic DVD player doesn't just play back DVDs, there's an analog TV tuner, HDMI output, Guide Plus+, a 250GB hard drive and the ability to burn shows to DVD as well. This may not have TiVo-level functionality, but it's infinitely better looking. And when's the last time anyone besides that redhead on Sex and the City wanted to hump a TiVo? [B&O via Far East Gizmos via New Launches]
Bang & Olufsen DVD 2 Has TV Tuner, DVD Recorder
