We've already covered denim crash helmets and now here's a bamboo version from Roof. The shell is constructed entirely from bamboo fibres and has passed the E22-05 safety requirements needed in Europe.

The cost of this limited edition helmet is $378 (£189) and it's available in the UK. There, I managed to use the words wood, helmet and head without even the tiniest bit of innuendo. Are you proud of me, or just very disappointed? [Treehugger]