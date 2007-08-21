Badass Sniper Cleanly Shoots the Gun Out of a Crazy Man's Hand

While guns may be being attached to robots, precision shots are still left to well-trained human sharpshooters. Check this oldie-but-still-goodie out: cops were trying to keep a guy was sitting in a lawn chair in the middle of the road from shooting himself. He wasn't responding to their demands, so they called in a sharpshooter who shot the gun out of his hand. Without hurting him. Sorry robots, but not even your cold, metal precision could pull off a move like that. [Spulch]