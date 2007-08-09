"Baby Einstein" Turns Your Baby Into "Baby Stares at Mirrors for Hours"

In a serious blow to the convenience model of parenting, a new study found that 8-to-16-month-old infants who are plopped in front of "Baby Einstein" videos understand on average six to eight fewer words per hour watched than kids who didn't watch Einstein. Chalk up another win for real parenting over virtual babysitting—at least until they're 24 months old, according to the American Association of Pediatrics. Then Sesame Street makes a lovely foster family. Just don't let them sit too close to the TV—it's bad for their eyes. [Machinist]