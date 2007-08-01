Baby Alert Child Minder Remembers You're Killing Your Kid(s)

Forgetful parents misplace their keys. Really forgetful parents misplace their children, leaving them strapped in hot cars while they go about their business sans toddler. If you'd rather be safe than sorry, Baby Alert's Child Minder system (baby not included) has you covered. After you replace the generic strap on your kid's car seat with the Child Minder, a keychain alarm will sound every time you move more than ten feet from the buckled fastener that ties your tot down. $64.95 for peace of mind. [The Child Minder System via Sci Fi Tech]