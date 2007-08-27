Auction Starts for Airbus A380 First Flight Seats

The auction for seats on the first Airbus A380's flight starts today: Singapore Airlines will fly it from their home city to Sydney. All profits will be shared between different non-governmental charity organizations, so not only will you have the opportunity to be first to fly the biggest passenger aircraft of all time, you will also help children in the process.Bidding starts at $3.80 in economy and $380 for a luxury package, but knowing that the A380 two-year delay is a result of wiring faults, I think I will pass this time. [Singapore Airlines via BBC]