AT&T Stops Claiming Fewest Dropped Calls

According to an internal employee email, the year-and-a-half old ad campaign from AT&T that claims they're the network with the fewest dropped calls is reportedly over. This decision comes from JD Power giving T-Mobile the most dropped calls award in most markets, as well as Consumer Reports rating AT&T at the bottom of their lists for reliability and satisfaction. So what will the Death Star Network use instead? "More Bars in More Places", apparently (to the detriment of AA members everywhere). [DSLReports via Wired via Consumerist]