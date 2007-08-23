Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

AT&T Announces End of Detailed Billing for iPhone, Other Unholy Cells

tarkin-vader-leia-iphone-att.jpgApparently, AT&T has decided to cut their huge paper waste and environmental mayhem in a radical way. One 300-page iPhone bill later and probably a couple of calls from the Mighty Green Jobso, some readers are reporting short messages from AT&T saying that the detail billing is over:

AT&T free msg: We are simplifying you paper bill, removing itemized detail. To view all detail go to att.com/mywirelesss. Still need full paper bill? Call 611

So there you go: no more huge useless bills in the mail. About time. [Thanks to all people who sent this]

