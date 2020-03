Is no gadget sacred anymore? Here we have an old school Ericsson rotary telephone stripped of its innards which were subsequently replaced with a home-built Atari 'punk' console. Did we need a new way to present the Pong box? Hit the jump for the DIY schematic on the console itself.

It's (apparently) a fairly basic experiment in circuitry that you can conquer in a short amount of time. There aren't instructions on how to actually stick it inside a random gadget like a phone, though.

[MAKE: Atari Punk Console]